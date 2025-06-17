Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $78,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.23 and a 200-day moving average of $469.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

