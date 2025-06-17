MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $19.00. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 1,549 shares trading hands.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

About MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

