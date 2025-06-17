Copia Wealth Management Has $336,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Copia Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $423.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.60. The company has a market cap of $419.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.