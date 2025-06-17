TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to C$3.40

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
TIXT traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 146,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$3.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.46.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
