Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Drops By 40.9%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,679,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 2,840,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,797.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654. Nomura Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

