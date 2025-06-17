NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.