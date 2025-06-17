Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BOX (BOX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BOX (NYSE: BOX):

5/28/2025 – BOX had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/28/2025 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2025 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

5/28/2025 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2025 – BOX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

5/28/2025 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2025 – BOX was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 517,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,028. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Get Box Inc alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,126,086.50. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in BOX by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.