Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

