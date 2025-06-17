iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,120,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,984,989 shares.The stock last traded at $52.34 and had previously closed at $52.32.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Applied Digital: Now the High-Stakes Race to Build Begins
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The Bottom Is in for Powerfleet: An Intelligent Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.