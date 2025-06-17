iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,120,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,984,989 shares.The stock last traded at $52.34 and had previously closed at $52.32.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

