Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 3,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,511. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.95.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

