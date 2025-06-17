Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.95 and last traded at $219.54. 107,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 697,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 107.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

