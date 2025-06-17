Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Sells C$574,611.83 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.56, for a total transaction of C$574,611.83.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of Nutrien stock traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of C$60.74 and a one year high of C$88.03. The stock has a market cap of C$29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 137.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.
