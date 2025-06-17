Matthews Japan Active ETF (NYSEARCA:JPAN) Short Interest Down 35.3% in May

Matthews Japan Active ETF (NYSEARCA:JPAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews Japan Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matthews Japan Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Japan Active ETF (NYSEARCA:JPAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 25.16% of Matthews Japan Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Matthews Japan Active ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of JPAN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The company has a market cap of $5.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Matthews Japan Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

About Matthews Japan Active ETF

The Matthews Japan Active ETF (JPAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Japanese companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals while considering ESG. The fund follows an all-cap approach while implementing a high-conviction growth strategy.

