Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.15. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $206.66 and a 12 month high of $303.00.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.