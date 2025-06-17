iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,222. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

