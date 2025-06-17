PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS PPERY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,288. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.8296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.68.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.