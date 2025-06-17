American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus lowered American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

