OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 831.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON Price Performance

Shares of OMRNY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OMRON has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

About OMRON

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. OMRON had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.