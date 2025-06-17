Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2025 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2025 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2025 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $385.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2025 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $515.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2025 – Casey’s General Stores had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.0%

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.33. The stock had a trading volume of 254,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.52 and a 52 week high of $512.88.

Get Casey's General Stores Inc alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.16, for a total transaction of $502,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,605.28. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.