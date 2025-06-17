Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Private Bancorp of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PBAM stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. 914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $29.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Private Bancorp of America from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Private Bancorp of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

