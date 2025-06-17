Insider Buying: Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Buys 11,389 Shares of Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) insider Heather Preston bought 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £36,900.36 ($50,075.13).

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

LON OXB traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 318 ($4.32). 31,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 348.84. The company has a market capitalization of £338.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 232.50 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($6.17).

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.57)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 202.50% and a negative net margin of 145.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Biomedica plc will post -31.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

Featured Stories

