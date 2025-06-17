Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

