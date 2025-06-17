Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Down 47.1% in May

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

Shares of AGNG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.76.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

