CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $28.00. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Institutional Trading of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

