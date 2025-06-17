Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAME traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 1,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.69.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.
Atlantic American Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
