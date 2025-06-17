SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

