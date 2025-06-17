Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 150,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

