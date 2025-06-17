BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%.

BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.3%

BRSP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 134,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 328,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.