PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPD. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of PolyPid from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PolyPid from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of PYPD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 321,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PolyPid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 148,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in PolyPid by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Stories

