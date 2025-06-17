BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Jun 25 Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a jun 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, July 15th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 8,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,150. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

