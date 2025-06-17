Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.43. 1,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $754.68 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.9728 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

