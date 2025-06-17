Five Oceans Advisors Buys 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Tesla by 370.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average is $332.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

