Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

DIS opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.