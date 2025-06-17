Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $320.12 and last traded at $322.51. 23,978,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 100,476,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.13.

Specifically, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.18, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $3,247,619,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.