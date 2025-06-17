Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

