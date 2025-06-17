The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

