Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $175.64. 415,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,613. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

