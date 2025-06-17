Edge Financial Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

