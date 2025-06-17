BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.4% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

