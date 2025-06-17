Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Angi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Angi has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $755.32 million, a PE ratio of 196.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Angi had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

