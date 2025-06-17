abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 99863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

