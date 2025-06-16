Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Trust Point Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.5% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $60,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $275.42 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.