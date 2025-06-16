Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.