General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,528 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

GIS opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

