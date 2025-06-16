1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,593 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,075,000 after buying an additional 10,073,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after buying an additional 1,297,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,871,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,981,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,057,000 after buying an additional 461,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

