Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 297.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $335.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.34. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $292.27 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.