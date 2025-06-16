QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,758 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

