1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE opened at $391.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

