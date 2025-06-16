Sentry LLC Has $807,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Sentry LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

