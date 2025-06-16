Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 15th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Occidental Petroleum, and United States Steel are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of petroleum products. Their prices tend to fluctuate with changes in global oil supply and demand, geopolitical events and energy policy developments. Common examples include integrated oil majors, independent upstream producers and midstream pipeline operators. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,512,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,277. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,126,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,686. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

COP traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,786,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,831. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $19.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $987.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $944.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $160.06. 7,093,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average is $166.73. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,546,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,102. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. 20,528,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

See Also